Umbrella Academy will have a new character played by Elliot Page, the actor who for the first two seasons has given face, body and voice to Vanya Hargreeves and that after the events of Season 2 is still alive.

Via his official Twitter profile, the actor simply welcomed his new role: Viktor Hargreeves, with an umbrella emoji and of course also tagged the official account of the series made by Netflix and which is based on the comics created by the mind of Gerard Way, ex-singer and leader of the band My Chemical Romance.

The reasons that would have led to the change of character are many, but the simplest is the transition path made by Elliot Page during the realization of the Umbrella Academy seasons. In fact, before he played the role of Vanya Hargreeves, the number 7 of the family.

Now with his transition path it is likely that the actor will no longer be able to “step into the shoes” of a girl, even if it would not be a first caseas Eddie Redmayne also played the role of a woman in The Danish Girl, also feeling wrong and regretting that rolein the aftermath.

So it’s possible that Elliot Page doesn’t want to regret a role he’s loving, so he’s asked the writers to turn things around. Definitely feasible, seen the crazy world in which the characters of the TV series live: It is possible that a narrative device has been found to make Vanya change gender. Or, it could be Vanya to announce her transition path and “become” Viktorperhaps to change your life, to feel yourself.

The reasons are not there for now, but we will surely find out when the new season of the Netflix TV series arrives on the streaming service. When will this happen? June 22, 2022. So it’s not too long to find out what will happen to the craziest and most incredible super-heroes we’ve ever seen.