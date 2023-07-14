On the occasion of BitSummit Let’s Go!! underway in Japan INTI CREATES announced that his Umbraclawpreviously announced for Steamwill also come up Nintendo Switch. The first gameplay trailer is also shown, accompanied by new images and information on the title, which does not yet have a launch window.

In this 2D side-scrolling action game, players take control of Kuon, a cat on a perilous journey to the afterlife known as the Soulplane. Kuon must face the afterlife to get home to his master.

Taking the helm of Umbraclaw development, the director of Blaster Master Zero, Satoru Nishizawa, will prove that cats are not only cute, but also cool heroes. The game also features an enchanting graphical style with a hint of darkness that reflects its story. Will Kuon be able to cross the border to return home safe and sound…?

To the BitSummit Let’s Go!! it is possible to try a playable demo of the title. Let’s see the gameplay trailer below.

Umbraclaw – Gameplay trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu