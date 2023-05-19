INTI CREATES start with adsINDIE Live Expo 2023 revealing to be working on a new title for pc: Umbraclaw. It is a two-dimensional side-scrolling action game made by Satoru Nishizawacreator of Blaster Master Zero. At the moment, a possible launch window has not yet been revealed.

The title will see us take on the role of Kuona cat who after dying will find himself having to wander in the dark world of Soulplane to get back to its master.

We leave you now with the first trailer dedicated to Umbraclaw, waiting to find out more about this very interesting project. Good vision!

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu