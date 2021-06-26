Umberto Scandola won the 2021 edition of the San Marino Rally. At the wheel of his i20 NG R5, the Veronese signed the scratches in PS2, 3 and 5. A number sufficient to never lose the lead. Behind him, 30 ”6 behind, was the Ligurian of ACI Team Italia Fabio Andolfi on Skoda Fabia R5, then Bruno Bulacia Wilkinson on Fabia EVO with a gap of 1 ‘.

Fourth was Enrico Oldrati’s Skoda Fabia R5, ahead of Daniele Ceccoli and Andrea Mazzocchi.

Seventh was the Fabia Rally 2 of the unfortunate Paolo Andreucci. The very champion, not particularly satisfied with his car, but the fastest in stages 4 and 7, was penalized by 2 ‘for having presented himself early at the time control in the last stretch he signed.

Behind the Tuscan Massimiliano Tonso, always on Skoda, then Simone Campedelli on Volkswagen Polo Gti R5, at the top in PS 8 and 9. To close the group of 10 at 3’10 Tamara Molinaro and Piercarlo Capolongo in Citroen C3 R5.

The withdrawal of Damiano De Tommaso’s C3 R5 due to gearbox problems, that of Andrea Crugnola’s Hyundai due to a broken suspension and that of Giandomenico Basso, the best in PS 6, due to a failure on his Fabia Rally 2 EVO. Rolling over instead for Giacomo Costenaro’s i20.

Among the R2s, the Peugeot 208 GT Line Rally 4 of Sebastiano Ciato and Andrea Budoia preceded that of Andrea and Giuseppe Nucita.

Rally ranking of San Marino 2021:

Scandola U. / D’Amore G. Hyundai i20 NG Andolfi F./Savoia S. Skoda Fabia +30 “6 Bulacia Wilkinson B. / Der Ohannesian M. Skoda Fabia EVO + 1’00 ”1 Oldrati E. / De Gui E. Skoda Fabia + 1’32 “6 Ceccoli D./Biondi C. Skoda Fabia + 1’38 “8 Mazzocchi A. / Gallotti S. Skoda Fabia + 2’00 ”3 Andreucci P. / Pinelli F. Skoda Fabia + 2’06 “6 Tonso M. / Bonato C. Skoda Fabia + 2’12 “ Campedelli S. / Rappa G. Volkswagen Polo + 2’31 ”2 Molinaro T./Capolongo P. Citroen C3 + 3’10 “8

