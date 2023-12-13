The philosophy professor who was adopted by his old students is no longer there. Umberto Gastaldi passed away, amidst the love of the students who did not leave him alone until the end

He passed away amidst the affection of the students he taught and who never left him alone. Umberto Gastaldi is no longer here. The professor of philosophy had been adopted by his old students. When they discovered the conditions in which he lived and that he was ill, the former boys, now adults, welcomed him, taking care of him until his last breath. To keep him from leaving alone.

The high school philosophy teacher, who had held his professorship at the Gobetti Scientific High School in Turin, had retired. He had decided to move to Vicenza and had always remained in contact with his former students.

In particular, he had formed a friendship with the boys who had followed his course at the scientific high school and who had obtained the high school diploma in the 1979/1980 school year. They wrote to each other often, even after the professor's retirement.

After the letters and emails, students and teacher started writing to each other on Facebook. One day the man stopped responding and his former students became worried, because it was not behavior they would have expected.

One of them, Nicoletta Bertorelli, had decided to look for the 82-year-old professor, who was hospitalized in a health facility. When they managed to call him, he asked one simple thing:

You take my books, recover my letters.

The woman immediately left to go to his home in Vicenza and assist him, supported by his former companions who practically adopted him. Everyone mobilized to ensure that he did not remain alone in the last months of his life.

Nine months later, in fact, the professor flew into the sky. As he wrote in a 1978 poem, he passed away with a gentle death, leaving a spiritual testament, surrounded by the affection of his students.