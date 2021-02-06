VA few weeks ago, a video showing Umberto Eco in his apartment in Milan went viral on Italian social media. The camera follows the great semiotic and writer, who apparently wants to pick up a particular book, through the hallway into his library. Eco takes quick and purposeful steps, he crosses a labyrinth of innumerable shelf corridors with thousands upon thousands of books. He finally stops in front of a shelf, looks at the spine of a book for a blink of an eye – and pulls out the work he is looking for. There has probably never been a more impressive demonstration; the writer who died in 2016, despite the abundance of his books, never lost track of where each of his favorites is.

A few days before the fifth anniversary of Umberto Eco’s death on February 19, what had already leaked previously (F.AZ. of January 10) has become official: Eco’s legacy of books, around which numerous myths entwine, is coming at two locations. The modern library, with around 30,000 volumes, as well as its manuscripts, correspondence and other autographs, will be donated by the family for ninety years to the University of Bologna, where Eco was a professor of semiotics. On the other hand, his precious collection of ancient books, numbering around 1200 works, including 360 incunabula and 380 volumes printed between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries, will find its new home in the Braidense National Library in Milan. So you stay in the city where Eco lived and died with his family. The Italian state has bought the collection from the family, the talk is of two million euros that should have flowed for it.

This was preceded by years of tough negotiations between the heirs and the Italian Ministry of Culture, which began shortly after the writer’s death. Umberto Eco himself is said to never have made any clear statements about the possible whereabouts of his books. However, it was foreseeable that his family would hardly be able to keep her. Since 2004 there has been a not uncontroversial law in Italy which de facto puts important book collections and archives of personalities of contemporary history under the control of the state. The goal is, it is said, to protect the works and prevent their migration abroad.

The legal requirements for the preservation of the heritage are high. Under certain circumstances, they are difficult to meet for private individuals. A possible way out is the complete sale; the state has the right of first refusal. What made the negotiations with the Eco family even more difficult was the fact that the book estate was declared an indivisible property by decree in autumn 2018 and can be assigned to the Milan State Archives. The heirs appealed to a court against the indivisibility. The whereabouts of the books, which has now become known, reads as a compromise that was agreed upon.

So the matter is dry, the great library will soon be accessible to interested people from all over the world. But only now, following the official declaration by the Ministry of Culture, what has been decided is being celebrated in the Italian press for what it is: a great gift to the public. Initially, the news of the possible division of the inheritance caused severe criticism. There was talk of “irreverence”, of a “curious decision, especially with a complex author who (functionally) should be viewed as a whole”. In the “Corriere della sera” it was stated in an article and in an unusually aggressive tone that the solution found might make Eco’s family and the rest of those involved happy, but that it dispersed the intellectual personality of the writer into different parts, “which splinters the overall vision and the consultation for makes the scholars more uncomfortable ”. The newspaper “Il Fatto quotidiano” poisoned that Eco’s library was being divided up “how the bodies of saints were dismembered in the Middle Ages, which was so dear to him, so as not to anger any of the ardent and pious fetishists.” The family’s contradiction regarding indivisibility the estate was “not inspired by fairness to a state” and the state bowed to “private interests and whims”.