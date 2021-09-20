Umberto D’Aponte replied to the serious accusations made by Guendalina Tavassi, his ex-wife: this is what is happening

Guendalina Tavassi and Umberto D’Aponte continue to hit social media. The two started a quarrel with Instagram stories. Everything started from a blocked contact: it would seem that the showgirl has in fact taken away the possibility of her daughter to talk to her father.

The showgirl then explained the reason by claiming that it was the lawyers and the authorities who advised her to block Whatsapp. The woman then went on to talk about the assault she suffered, implying that her ex-husband is involved.

The man, however, is not there and promptly replied to his ex-wife even though he did not explicit names, has explained:

This is an incredible thing. I would never do that in my life. But since unfortunately these phones have troubled everyone a bit, including me. There are people who live on this alone. And knowing that a person is loved they would do anything. Not my case, of course, but everyone is free to think what they want.

Umberto D’Aponte he continued explaining: “One last thing: none of the state authorities, such as the police, carabinieri, magistrates, lawyers, have ever forbidden me to hear from my children. I think no father has the right to see children. Having said that, you take the money. Mah. “

There are women who truly suffer violence and are mistreated and done everything. You don’t play with these things. That said guys, I swear to you, and don’t let me swear on my kids, I’ll never talk about this story again. you can believe what you want, say what you want. On the other side they can say and do what they want. I stop here.

