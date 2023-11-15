In 2021, the RJ Civil Police recorded 1,564 incidents of crimes related to religious intolerance; there are more than 4 cases per day

National Umbanda Day is celebrated this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023), but there is a strong issue to face. Religious intolerance is a concern among his followers. Father Fernando D’Oxum, from Tenda Espírita São Lázaro, in the Pita neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio, said that in the 1980s there was an expansion of religion in Brazil, but from then on there was a “major negative process by members of some Pentecostal churches, who began to demonize religion“.

According to the babalorixá, since the 2000s, the Afro-Brazilian religion has been resurfacing. “Even because of a very powerful school, which is the São Paulo school, which helped us a lot in spreading the cult in Brazil and today it is spread throughout the country, with great strength in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and I cannot take away the great strength which is also that of Rio Grande do Sul“, he stated.

The concern is shared with father Wilker Jorge Leite Filho, from the Estrela do Ajante Umbandist Temple (Tueda), in Bangu, in the west zone of Rio, for whom intolerance currently no longer occurs in a veiled form. “This exists, and I think it will always exist. If we are on a planet of trial and atonement, if we are still growing here on planet Earth, there is still a very large mixture of spirits with understanding, spirits without understanding, then this ignorance will still exist for a long time“, he highlighted.

occurrences

Data from the ISP (Public Security Institute) of Rio de Janeiro indicate that, in 2021, there were 33 incidents of outrage against religious worship throughout the State of Rio de Janeiro. Compared to 2020, it represents an increase of 10 cases.

That year, the State Secretariat of Civil Police stations made 1,564 reports of crimes that may be related to religious intolerance, which means more than 4 cases per day. In total, injuries due to prejudice are included (1,365 victims); and prejudice based on race, color, religion, ethnicity and national origin (166).

According to the institute, injury due to prejudice “is the act of discriminating against an individual based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or origin. Prejudice based on race, color, religion, ethnicity and national origin aims to inferiorize an entire ethnic-racial group and affects human dignity.”.

“Criminal classification is determined by public ridicule, impediment or disturbance of a religious ceremony”, highlighted the ISP, which aims to show society that religious intolerance is a crime and must be reported.

Tents

Another difficulty with this religion is knowing how many tents and houses of saints there are in Brazil. Father Fernando D’Oxum said that he does not have information on how many are installed in the country, but, currently, in São Gonçalo there are around 400. The spiritual leader defended the carrying out of research that could identify the location of the saint’s houses and which is the population of people from Umbanda terreiros in the country.

“It would be wonderful if we could map it, but due to the violence, some terreiros choose to remain completely hidden, because they are afraid that, once exposed, these aggressive neo-Pentecostal groups could go there and destroy the heritage. There is still a discussion about violence to be had“, he highlighted.

With information from Brazil Agency.