Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/14/2024 – 18:58

The Axé das Almas Spiritist Center, an Umbanda temple in the city of Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, was vandalized in the early hours of this Saturday (13). The attackers set fire to the space, located in the Itaipuaçu neighborhood. Numerous images and utensils were also destroyed.

In a statement, the city government of Maricá condemned the violence. According to the city, taking into account the type of objects that were destroyed, there is suspicion that “the attack was motivated by religious intolerance.”

Related news:

According to the text, the Municipal Secretariat for Religious Affairs is following the investigation into the crime and provides full support and solidarity to the house.

The Civil Police have already opened an investigation into the case.

Wanted by Brazil AgencyMother Nilce de Iansã, coordinator of the National Network of Afro-Brazilian Religions and Health (Renafro), said that she was not yet aware of the details of what happened.

“Unfortunately, we continue to suffer from religious racism. We conducted a survey and took it to the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas]but we do not have a public policy that helps us in this regard”, stated Mãe Nilce.