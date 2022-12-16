“I was born in Gazawa, Cameroon. I am 25 years old and I am a teacher. I had never been involved in a malaria campaign before; but I joined with one goal: to help people protect themselves against this disease. On the morning of January 11, 2020, I lost my baby due to a prolonged labor due to malaria. Two days before she had had a fever and had gone to the hospital, where they informed me that she was in labor. They sent me paracetamol and advised me to go home and intensify my physical exercise. Two days later I went back to the hospital and was diagnosed with this condition. After exploring my body, they found that the baby had died and I had to give birth to my deceased son. From that moment, I began to be interested in the fight against this disease.

Before I didn’t sleep under mosquito nets, I didn’t take malaria seriously; but today I go out to tell people that malaria is very dangerous and can have unimaginable consequences. I’ve learned my lesson. What happened to me was a sad and very painful experience.

The doctor did not specify that my baby had died of malaria. I drew that conclusion based on my experience and what I had been taught during prenatal care. We were taught that it causes prolonged labor and that it causes neonatal death. My goal is to end malaria in my community, especially in pregnant women.

I am very affected by the loss of my baby. Now I am a different person. I shared my sad experience with my friends who use mosquito nets and they advised me to do so too. When it reaches the communities, I will encourage them to adopt it, which of all other forms of prevention is the most effective. By sleeping with this tool, mosquitoes can’t bite you, so you have more peace of mind.

Umar Salisu poses during a campaign to distribute mosquito nets against malaria in Nigeria. The Global Fund

In my family there are only two mosquito nets, but we are six in the family. I sleep with my husband under one, while my four children share the other. If it were possible to access another one, the children could sleep two by two”.

With 31.3% of deaths from malaria registered in 2021, Nigeria is the country in Africa with the highest number of deaths from this disease. During that same year, it was responsible for 38.4% of deaths from malaria in children under five throughout the world. Thanks to investments from Global Fund, The largest campaign of mosquito nets has been deployed in Kano, in the north of the country: more than eight million, treated with long-lasting insecticides, will be distributed to some 16 million residents to protect them. This is one of the most effective prevention tools to combat malaria and can help to significantly reduce malaria cases and child mortality.

