What do you mean horse girls? Literally, so much so that they have very long tails and ears on their heads. They also do crazy workouts to get stronger and faster, as explained in the introductory video , published to give the glad tidings of the English translation. You can find it later.

CyGames announced the arrival in the West of a truly particular title: Umamusume: Pretty Derby . It is a mobile title, which will be launched on iOS and Android, in which the protagonists are women horse girls who compete in horse riding competitions.

Little information

For now Umamusume: Pretty Derby not a release date. The teaser site doesn’t reveal much about the game, other than that it will be free-to-play, with optional purchases, and full of girls. For those wondering, it will only be translated into English.

Since the Japanese version has been available for some time, it is still easy to find online video with the gameplay of the game, naturally in a language understandable by few in our area. Be that as it may, the videos show good customization of the characters, as well as several competitions between the girls on the track, in which we do not know the level of intervention granted to the player. To a large extent the system seems automatic, although you can probably use some skills. We will be able to tell you when we have the opportunity to try the final version.

Returning to the release date, we imagine that the very fact that it is already available in other languages ​​makes it not too distant, even if we will be able to tell you again in due time. For those wondering, it’s not that strange for the Japanese to carry out such bizarre operations. How can we forget Hatoful Boyfriend and her pigeons?