Cygames has announced the release of a Western, English-language version of his hit mobage Umamusume: Pretty Derby For iOS And Android. We don’t have a release date yet, but we can preview the opening movie in English.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby it was launched in Japan in 2021 on smartphones, and then later landed on PC via DMM Games and Google Play Games.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Opening

Source: Cygames