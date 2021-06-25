In the abandonment and completely robbed is the Environmental Management Unit in the municipality of Altamira, an enclosure that cost two million pesos and that would serve to avoid overpopulation of crocodiles.

On Tampico Crocodile attacks have already occurred, including three people have lost their lives last this week, while the UMA built by Semarnat is in disuse.

What would its function be?

The idea was to relocate the saurians to this place that would have specialists and special pools for their protection, but it required at least 90 thousand pesos a month for its operation, resource that would be distributed between Tampico, Ciudad Madero and Altamira, but when they did not agree, it was abandoned.

It is located approximately 40 minutes from the municipal seat in Altamira by vehicleAlthough there is also public transport, but this does not reach the place, so you have to walk at least five kilometers.

It was chosen far from the urban area to avoid a possible risk with the general population, in addition to the fact that the place is completely delimited with concrete material.

How to get?

To access it, you must travel the Tampico Mante road through the entrance to Sant Anita, the place well known as 3 Marías. You must go through the ejido, the colonia and finally the ejido 3 de Mayo next to the Champayán Lagoon.

In the place it was found that the place has been looted. They took the metal doors, both the access for units and the pedestrian.

The land is assembled after more than five years without maintenance, there are not even personnel monitoring the facilities.

Inside, all the electrical wiring was also removed by the lovers of the alien, they did not leave a single contact with the copper material.

The special pools where the saurians would be located are also neglected, weeds and even trees grow inside.

The administrations have passed, they all assure that it is a good project and that they would make the necessary contributions, but it never materialized and it was left in a project to be forgotten. The two million pesos invested were not used, assure animalists in the area.

