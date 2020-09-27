Highlights: Former CM of MP Uma Bharti Corona positive

Quarantine between Haridwar and Rishikesh at Vande Mataram Kunj

They have also appealed to the people in contact to get the corona test done.

Uma Bharti was on a mountain trip for the past several days

Bhopal

MP’s former CM Uma Bharti reports are Corona positive. He is currently on a tour of Uttarakhand. Uma went on a mountain trip in the past. He also had a video while watching at Kedarnath. He himself has tweeted information about being corona positive. Uma Bharti has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj, located between Rishikesh and Haridwar, after the report came out positive.

Uma Bharti tweeted late night that I am putting it for your information that I called the Corona Test team on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, urging the administration, because I had a mild fever for 3 days. I followed all the legislation and social distancing of Kovid in the Himalayas. Even then, I turned out to be Corona positive.

The former CM said that I am currently a quarantine between Haridwar and Rishikesh at Vande Mantar Kunj, which is like my family. I will do the test again after 4 days and if the situation remains the same, then I will decide according to the consultation of the doctors. There is an appeal to the people in my contact to get their corona test done and take care.

Significantly, the former CM of MP Uma Bharti went out on a trip to the Himalayas after campaigning for MP by-election. After finishing the journey, she would be active in MP politics again. But before that she is hit by Corona. Leaders of MP BJP have wished him to get well soon.