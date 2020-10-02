Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has given a big statement on the Hathras incident. He has said that we have claimed to bring Ramrajya, but the suspicious action of the police in this incident has brought the image of you (Yogi Adityanath), UP government and Bajpai. Uma Bharti is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Rishikesh after being found corona infected. Uma Bharti has appealed to CM Yogi to allow media persons and people from political parties to meet the aggrieved family. He also said that after recovering from Corona, I myself will go to Hathras to meet the victim’s family.

He has made his point in several tweets made one after the other on Friday evening. Uma Bharti wrote, ‘Respected Yogi Adityanath ji, you will know that I am admitted in the corona ward of AIIMS Rishikesh since I was found corona positive. Today is my 7th day, so I could not even appear in the special CBI court on the Ayodhya case. Although I cannot meet anyone, I cannot call but there is TV, which gives news.

She was a daughter of a Dalit family. He was cremated by the police in a hurry and now the family and the village police are under siege. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

Uma Bharti further wrote, ‘I saw about the incident of Hathras. At first I thought that I should not speak because you must be taking action in this regard. But the manner in which the police have laid siege to the village and the victim’s family, no matter how many arguments are there, but this raises various fears. She was a daughter of a Dalit family. The police rushed him in a hurry and now the family and the village have been cordoned off by the police. He further wrote, ‘To my knowledge there is no such rule that the family could not meet anyone in the SIT investigation. With this, the investigation of the ASET will come under suspicion.

5) We have just laid the foundation stone of Ram temple and have claimed to bring Ram Rajya to the country ahead but due to the suspicious action of the police on this incident, @UPGovt Of, and @ BJP4India The image has come to light. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said, “We have just laid the foundation stone of Ram temple and claimed to bring Ram Rajya in the country further, but the suspicious action of the police on this incident has brought the image of you, the UP government and the BJP.” Uma Bharti said that you (CM Yogi) are the ruler of a very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and people of other political parties to meet the aggrieved family.

I am very nervous in Corona Ward. If I had not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I leave AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim’s family in Hathras. – Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 2, 2020

Uma Bharti wrote, ‘I am very restless in Corona Ward. If I had not been corona positive, I would have been sitting with that family in that village. When I am discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh, I will definitely meet the victim’s family in Hathras. In his last tweet, he appealed and wrote, ‘I am senior to you and your elder sister in BJP. I urge you not to invalidate my suggestion. ‘