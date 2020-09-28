Highlights: Former Union Cabinet Minister and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti found Corona positive on Saturday

Former Union Cabinet Minister and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti was found Corona positive on Saturday. She also went to Badrinath Dham on Thursday. According to the information, Uma Bharti went on a Kedarnath visit with Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat last week. Corona infection was later confirmed in Rawat. Sources said that Uma Bharti was advised by doctors not to travel for a few days but she continued to visit the Badrinath temple.

Meanwhile, late Saturday night, Uma Bharti tweeted that on the last day of her mountain trip she requested the administration to get her corona virus infection checked as she had been suffering from mild fever for three days. Bharti said that she had followed all the rules including social distancing during the yatra, but she was hit by the infection.

