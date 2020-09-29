Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti Corona has been found infected. The virus infection was confirmed in Bharti on Saturday, after which he has been admitted to Rishikesh AIIMS on Monday. She reached Rishikesh AIIMS around 7 pm on Monday evening, after which she was admitted by the hospital administration. Madhur Uniyal, in charge of Kovid affairs of AIIMS Rishikesh, said that Uma Bharti’s position is still stable.Late on Saturday, Uma herself had informed about her infection by tweeting. Bharti had told that she herself is living in a self-isolation at a place between Rishikesh and Haridwar. He also asked all the people in contact with him to get Corona virus infection tested and take precautions. In her tweet, Uma had said, ‘I am putting it to your notice that I called the team for corona test today (Saturday) on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, urging the administration because I have a mild fever for three days. Was. ‘

The decision of Babri Masjid case is coming

Bharti told that I followed all the rules related to Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I have just turned Corona positive. It is worth mentioning that Uma Bharti went to Kedarnath with Uttarakhand Minister of State Dhan Singh Rawat this week and later Rawat was found to be Corona virus infected. Please tell that Uma Bharti is an accused in the Babri demolition case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, whose decision is going to come on 30th September.