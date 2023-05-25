Alberto Angela’s tribute to his father, who passed away on August 13th

This evening, Thursday 25 May, at 21.25 on Rai 1 arrives Piero Angela – A journey along a lifetimethe special of Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery which Rai Cultura dedicates to the figure of the science communicator who passed away on 13 August.

special episode dedicated to piero angela — In the episode Alberto Angela retraces Piero's seventy-year career, from his first job on the radio to his debut on television as a correspondent for RAI from Paris and Brussels, from his experience as a war correspondent in Algeria and Vietnam to meetings with the great stars of cinema and music, to managing the news on Rai 1. In the foreground are the many faces, even the most private ones, of the man who recounted the moon landing and who brought science and nature to prime time. Quarks, Super Quark, Journey to the Cosmos, The Wonderful Machine, The planet of the dinosaurs: programs that have profoundly marked the history of Italian television, both from the point of view of the contents, and from the point of view of the form and innovations of the television medium itself.

Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery: guests — Piero’s many friends and collaborators will speak together with Alberto Angela, who will share the good times they had with him. Stefano Bollani, for example, will talk about a great passion of Piero Angela, jazz. It was the post-war years, when under the name of Peter Angela animated the jazz clubs of his city, Turin. Young people instead he will talk about how, for one of his tours, Piero kept him company for all the stages. And then Riccardo Muti on the popularizer’s choice to use the air on Bach’s fourth string as the theme song for his programs and again the Nobel Prize for physics George Parisithe astronaut Paul Nespolithe journalist Gaia Tortora which will focus on the great friendship of his father Enzo with Piero.

the stories of piero angela — A special episode in which there will also be Piero's first-person stories: from his childhood under the bombs, to his father, the psychiatrist Charles Angela, which saved many Jews from death. From dreams come true to those he had to leave unfinished, from the fight against fake news and scientific hoaxes to his latest effort, Prepare for the futurea transmission born for to inform the new generations about the problems of the world. When it aired Piero Angela was no longer there, but his voice, his thoughts, his vision of the world will remain for a long time to come.