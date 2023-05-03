Ulysses – the pleasure of discovery, The Crown of the Windsors: the episode dedicated to the coronation of King Charles III on Rai 1

Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery returns this evening, 3 May 2023, with a special episode of Alberto Angela’s program dedicated to the coronation of King Charles III scheduled for Saturday 6 May. Tonight’s appointment, entitled The Crown of the Windsors, traces the history of the royal family and of British coronations, the last of which dates back to seventy years ago when the crown of Saint Edward encircled the head of the young Elizabeth II. Below are the previews and guests of Ulysses today.

Previews and guests

Alberto Angela will accompany viewers on a journey to discover the lesser-known aspects of a dynasty of German origin that took the name of one of its castles just over a century ago. Charles III is the oldest sovereign ever crowned in Westminster Abbey, his personal events have been at the center of the chronicles of the last fifty years and his convictions on environmental issues portend a completely original address to his reign.

Together with him, his wife Camilla will be crowned queen who, after an initial distrust of the British, managed to win their respect and consideration. The special will tell the ancient rituals of a ceremony that has a millenary tradition and in which the crown jewels are used, which boast some of the most precious and famous stones in the world. However, the tensions of a family repeatedly torn apart by divisions and scandals loom over this glittering celebration. First of all the blatant abandonment of public life by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, recently protagonists of books and documentaries that have caused considerable embarrassment at court.

The episode will also be a journey through the history and news of the last few decades, with beautiful images and little-known interviews in Italy. Among the guests Sir Antonio Pappano, who will conduct the coronation orchestra in London, Andrea Bocelli, the only Italian artist who will perform in front of the new king in the great coronation concert, the journalist and writer Antonio Caprarica, biographer of many members of the Windsor family, and Bona Frescobaldi who often hosted Charles III during his stays in Tuscany. Ulysses The pleasure of discovery awaits you on Rai 1 Wednesday 3 May 2023 in prime time.