Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery streaming and live TV: where to see today’s episode, 7 September 2023

This evening, Thursday 7 September 2023, the prime-time appointment with Ulisse – The pleasure of discovery 2023 is back. The program is hosted by Alberto Angela, a science communicator who has become a point of reference for the Italian public for over twenty years. But where to see Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery on live television and live streaming? Below we present all the most useful information in this regard.

On TV

As already anticipated, Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery is in prime time on Rai 1 tonight, 7 September 2023, from 9.25 pm. Anyone who wants to follow the free-to-air program must tune into the first channel on Viale Mazzini. Just click button 1 on the remote control. Those who have a Sky pay-TV subscription can also tune into the 101 key.

Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery streaming

If, on the other hand, you are interested in watching Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery in live streaming, you simply have to access the service made available by RaiPlay. It is a free platform that requires registration or login before use, a procedure that can also be performed via Google and Facebook. Once this – necessary – step has been carried out, it is possible to select the program or channel that interests you, in this case Rai 1. RaiPlay it is available both via desktop and via app, more convenient for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, or for smart TVs.