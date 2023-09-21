Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery: previews of Alberto Angela’s program on Rai 1, 21 September 2023

Ulisse – The pleasure of discovery is the program hosted by Alberto Angela which returns with a new season on Rai 1. Prime time appointment every Thursday from 9.15pm. Below are the previews of today’s episode, September 21, 2023.

The diary of a Jewish girl who became immortal: the diary of Anne Frank. Alberto Angela “browses” it in the second episode of the new season of “Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery”. For the first time the Rai cameras enter, with Alberto Angela, into the house at Merwedeplein 37, in Amsterdam, the place where Anna and her family had lived since 1933, the year in which they were forced to leave the their homeland, Germany, following the rise to power of Adolf Hitler.

Here Anna had grown up and been happy, before her life changed forever. Because the outbreak of the Second World War and the racial laws would have upset the existence of the Frank family, she was forced to take refuge in a secret hideout to escape the violence of the Nazis. And while Anna was hiding, one of her peers was the relay against the invaders: Audrey Hepburn who – in a rare interview reproduced by the program – said she was one of the first people to pick up and read Anna’s original diary.

“Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery” then enters the famous “Back House” – where the Franks lived locked up for more than two years, together with four other people – to discover the dangers of clandestinity and get to know the benefactors who helped the Frank in those terrible moments. Who, however, had betrayed them? Is there really an Anne Frank “cold case” and will the names of the possible informers ever be known? Even today, all of Amsterdam talks about Anna: the Prinsengracht, the canal where her house museum is located, the Ndsm, the neighborhood where her face stands out on a large mural, the window of the bookshop where the girl saw for the first time the famous diary, the Montessori school she attended as a child.

In the same years, another Jewish girl in Hungary was experiencing the same troubles as Anne Frank. It is the writer Edith Bruck who recounted her terrible experience in the extermination and concentration camps across half of Europe, including the Bergen Belsen camp. It is right here, Alberto Angela will retrace the last days of Anna and her sister Margot’s life.

Anna would have liked to study and become a famous writer. However, fate chose differently. Her mocking and cruel end, a few days after the arrival of the Allies, will forever leave Anna to her story and the pages of her diary will become pages for eternity.

Almost eighty years have passed since his death, but it is still impressive to listen to some of his songs that “Ulisse, the pleasure of discovery” presents in their original version and without censorship. There is one in particular, in which Anna shows her unshakable faith in the future and which restores all the beauty of her soul: “I have the feeling that everything will change for the better. Despite everything, I still believe in the intimate goodness of man.”

