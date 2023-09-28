Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery: previews of Alberto Angela’s program on Rai 1, 28 September 2023

Ulisse – The pleasure of discovery is the program hosted by Alberto Angela which returns with a new season on Rai 1. Prime time appointment every Thursday from 9.15pm. Below are the previews of today’s episode, September 28, 2023.

The story of one of the most famous, fascinating and discussed emperors of Rome: Nero. Alberto Angela retraces it in the new appointment with “Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery”. A figure outside the traditional mold, the portrait of Nero that has been handed down by ancient sources is that of a lustful, megalomaniac and bloodthirsty emperor, capable of killing his mother, Agrippina, and even setting Rome on fire in order to give free rein to his projects urban planning.

But who was Nero really? To find out, Alberto Angela will analyze the life of this character, shedding light on the many dark sides – and the many fake news – that have fueled the myth for centuries. A journey that will begin precisely from what was the most famous event of his reign, the great fire of Rome which in July 64 AD reduced the capital of the empire to a pile of rubble. As in a modern “spy story”, together with Alberto Angela, the stages of the greatest fire of antiquity will be reconstructed, disproving many of the false myths surrounding this tragedy and highlighting the real role played by Nero in this crucial episode not only for the history of Rome, but for the entire Western world. A research that will make use of detailed graphic reconstructions and will take place in various places in Rome: starting from the Circus Maximus, where the flames began, up to the Forum, one of the places most affected by the flames. Among the ruins of the evocative site of Ostia antica you will understand why fires were a constant threat in imperial Rome and you will visit a barracks of the vigilantes, the fire brigade established by Augustus two thousand years ago.

Alberto Angela will then travel to the places that marked the history of this controversial emperor. From the imperial villa of Anzio, a few kilometers from Rome, in which the imposing and magnificent imperial palace of Nero was born, to the remains on the Colle Oppio of the Domus Aurea, up to the Basilica of Santa Maria del Popolo in Rome, which stands where a time the emperor’s tomb was located. There will be no shortage of some of the most important innovations linked to the history of Nero, such as the recent discovery not far from St. Peter’s, in the courtyard of Palazzo della Rovere, now the seat of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, of the ancient private theater in which the emperor performed privately. On the Palatine we will also explore the Domus Tiberiana, which, after a careful restoration, is visible to the public again after more than forty years. Another majestic imperial residence in which some important episodes in Nero’s history occurred.

Finally, ample space will be dedicated to Naples and the Vesuvian territory, to which Nero was always very attached. During the episode we will go to Oplontis, in the villa of Poppea, Nero’s most famous wife, while in Naples we will visit the Mann, the archaeological museum of Naples which preserves many finds linked to the history of this emperor, and the ancient Roman theater of Neapolis, where it is said that Nero performed in public for the first time.

