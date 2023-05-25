Ulysses, the pleasure of discovery: Piero Angela – A journey along a lifetime. Alberto Angela talks about his father on Rai 1

Tonight, Thursday 25 May 2023, on Rai 1 from 21.25, don’t miss Alberto Angela who talks about his father Piero in the Ulysses special – the pleasure of discovery entitled Piero Angela – A journey along a lifetime. For 70 years, the great science popularizer has entered the homes of Italians, and will be remembered by his son Alberto and many guests in an original and never banal way. A real TV event not to be missed. Also inside is a message from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who says in his message: “Piero Angela, an intellectual who transmitted knowledge. His work has developed for 70 years and, in this long span of time, he has built a heritage of wisdom that is still accessible to all today. Piero Angela has also given us a heritage of culture and sense of responsibility for the future and we are grateful to him”. Below are all the previews of the Ulysses special.

Previews and guests

In the episode Alberto Angela retraces Piero’s seventy-year career, from his first job in radio to his debut on television as a correspondent for Rai from Paris and Brussels, from his experience as a war correspondent in Algeria and Vietnam to meetings with the great stars of the cinema and music at the landing stage of the news on Rai 1. In the foreground the many faces, even the more private ones, of the man who told the story of the moon landing and who brought science and nature to prime time. “Quark”, “Super Quark”, “Journey into the Cosmos”, “The Marvelous Machine”, “The Planet of the Dinosaurs”: programs that have profoundly marked the history of Italian television, both from the point of view of content and from that of the form and innovations of the television medium itself.

Piero Angela was a pioneer, a visionary who, always with rationality and scientific rigor, described the complexity of the world, the progress of science and technology, but also, prematurely, the consequences of accelerating progress: from environmental problems to ethical ones. An intellectual who knew how to speak to everyone, explaining sometimes very complex things with simple and clear words.

Piero’s many friends and collaborators speak together with Alberto Angela who will share the moments lived with him. Stefano Bollani will talk about a great passion of Piero Angela, jazz. It was the post-war years, when under the name of Peter Angela animated the jazz clubs of his city, Turin. Jovanotti will talk about how, for one of his tours, Piero kept him company for all the stages. And then Riccardo Muti on the popularizer’s choice to use the air on Bach’s fourth string as the theme song of his programs and again the Nobel Prize for Physics Giorgio Parisi, the astronaut Paolo Nespoli, the journalist Gaia Tortora who will focus on the great friendship of his father Enzo with Piero.

An episode in which there will also be Piero’s first-person stories: from his childhood under the bombs to his father, the psychiatrist Carlo Angela, who saved many Jews from death; from dreams fulfilled to those he had to leave unfinished; from the fight against fake news and scientific hoaxes to his latest effort, “Preparing for the future”, a program created to inform the new generations about the world’s problems. When it aired Piero Angela was no longer there, but his voice, his thoughts, his vision of the world will remain for a long time to come.

Streaming and TV

You can follow the special Ulysses – the pleasure of discovery entitled Piero Angela – A journey along a lifetime with Alberto Angela on Rai 1 tonight, 25 May 2023, at 21.25. Also streaming or anytime on demand on Rai Play.