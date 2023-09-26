Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, doubted that the United States is truly committed to the value of the sovereignty of other states. He announced this on September 26 in his Telegram channel.

In his message, he drew attention to US statements during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which is now taking place in New York, about the value of state sovereignty.

“But how does this fit with the presence of the American military base at Guantanamo Bay on the sovereign territory of Cuba and the presence of American troops in Syria against the will of Damascus?” — Ulyanov wrote.

Earlier, on September 24, Chinese media called US President Joe Biden’s speech at the UN General Assembly a failure. The speech of the American president, according to foreign publishers, is intended to help him in his re-election, but from the point of view of finding a peaceful solution, it turned out to be a “disaster.”

In addition, on September 20, American political scientist Malek Dudakov said that the United States is gradually losing its influence in the UN General Assembly, although it still remains. According to the expert, the General Assembly has more than once made decisions that are inconsistent with the opinions of the West and Washington, due to the participation of a large number of countries that have a negative attitude towards Western policies.