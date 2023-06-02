Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi at a meeting of the UN Security Council presented the principles of maintaining security for the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). By misunderstanding, the words of the head of the agency were described by some as an agreement between Moscow and Kiev, as Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, told Izvestiya on June 1.

“No, no agreement is even supposed. Grossi at the initial stage last September proposed to make a tripartite declaration: Kyiv, Moscow, the agency. The Ukrainian side categorically rejected this. As Grossi rejected many subsequent proposals, ”said Ulyanov.

According to the diplomat, Grossi rather presented his vision of the security architecture. Moreover, the words of the head of the IAEA relate exclusively to the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The area around the object is not taken into account, Ulyanov noted.

Rafael Grossi presented the security principles of the Zaporozhye station at the meeting of the UN Security Council, which took place on May 30. The measures, among other things, relate to control over the presence of weapons on the territory of the ZNPP, firing from or towards the plant, as well as the inadmissibility of using the NPP as a base or warehouse for a military arsenal.

The incorrect interpretation of Grossi’s statement took place due to the forecast, according to which the head of the agency was to submit to the Security Council a draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Such information was shared by Reuters sources on May 12, who also indicated that the draft agreement will include the provisions announced by Grossi at the May 30 meeting, in particular, a ban on firing.

The Director General of the IAEA at the same event noted that the security situation at the power plant is unstable and fragile. Grossi called it luck that in the current conditions there have not yet been major man-made accidents.

On June 1, Mikhail Ulyanov denied the publications of a number of media that the Russian Federation allegedly objects to the initiative of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the Zaporozhye NPP. Ulyanov called the IAEA initiative on the Zaporizhzhya NPP a step in the right direction. Moscow believes that their implementation will contribute to strengthening safety at the nuclear power facility.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of September 2022, the power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff. By 2030, it is planned to fully translate it into Russian standards.