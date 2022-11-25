Moscow is discussing with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) the issue of international monitoring of compliance with the agreements on the protective zone near the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP). This was stated on November 25 by Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“As part of the creation of a physical and nuclear security protection zone at ZNPP, it is necessary to provide for international monitoring of compliance with the agreements. We are also discussing this issue with the IAEA Secretariat,” – the agency quotes him as saying “RIA News“.

Ulyanov stressed the need for effective monitoring so that the declaration does not remain an “empty paper”.

The day before, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced the restoration of power supply to the ZNPP after the shelling. At the same time, according to him, it is “very difficult” to determine the source of the shelling of the station.

Earlier, on November 22, the head of the IAEA stepped up his consultations aimed at creating a protective zone near the ZNPP. The organization’s experts assessed the damage to the station, noting that there was no threat to nuclear safety.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted on the same day that there was no significant progress in creating a security zone around the ZNPP. The Kremlin spokesman expressed regret at the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not say from which side the attacks are coming.

Prior to this, on November 20, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, Renat Karchaa, said that Ukrainian militants had carried out 15 strikes on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Six rockets hit the pool of the fountain – cooling the reactors, two more – in the dry storage of nuclear waste.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Moscow emphasized that the withdrawal of the Russian military from the facility could turn into a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for monstrous provocations.

