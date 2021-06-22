The title that we present today is a game of Roberto Fraga published in 2021 by Blue Orange and intended for a very young audience, starting from the age of four. We decided that for this review we would get a hand from someone more suited to the game, so here are our impressions on Uly & Polly.

Setting and materials

It seems like a quiet day, the flock of sheep is grazing and Polly the sheepdog is watching closely. But all of a sudden something is wrong! Polly’s nose is infallible: the wolf Uly must have hidden in the flock, dressed as a sheep, to have a snack. But the last word is not said, Polly dives like a fish among the sheep and will rely on her nose (and intuition) to chase away the evil wolf! The setting of Uly & Polly follows that of classic children’s fairy tales and it is perfectly functional to the game: the youngest players are immediately able not only to understand it, but also to immediately recognize the characters, the purpose of each and their role in the game.

The materials are of excellent quality, starting from the box that opens “like a book” thanks to a magnetized side, the thick and solid cardboard tiles (an important detail in children’s games, sometimes very underestimated), and the Polly pawn in shaped wood, with stickers already applied on both sides. The illustrations, entrusted to Hold, they are colorful and cartoonish and they are very successful with both the little ones and the “big ones”, managing not only to attract children, but also to allow them to recognize each character well without causing confusion.

Game mechanics

Uly & Polly, distributed by Ghenos Games, is playable 2 to 5 players: a different person at each turn impersonates the wolf Uly with the purpose of hiding and move into the flock of sheep. The other players take turns controlling and moving the dog Polly, cooperating to find and catch the impostor. The wolf tile, from the top side, is completely identical to the sheep tiles that make up the flock: at the start of the game, the “Uly” player arranges the 16 sheep in a 4 x 4 grid, secretly replacing one sheep with Uly, of which only he knows the location. One of the “Polly” players instead places the sheepdog on a sheep of his choice, without turning it.

Team Polly players have eight moves to catch the wolf (placing Polly’s pawn on his tile): if they succeed, each of them earns a point. The wolf, on the other hand, wins the round if it is not captured even at the eighth move of the sheepdog. In his turn, Uly must swap two adjacent sheep tiles (also diagonally). The other players, on the other hand, must move the sheepdog (always by a single space, even diagonally) by turning the target tile face up: if the lower side represents the wolf, each of them earns a point. The game ends when all players have played with Uly (once in 4-5 players, twice in 2-3 players), the player with the most points in the end will have won.

End of review considerations on Uly & Polly

As we have already seen in this review by Uly & Polly, the wolf has the freedom to move any two tiles (as long as they are adjacent): this allows him to move away from otherwise dangerous positions, but also to mislead the Polly team, swapping positions two ” real ”sheep to convince them that the wolf is one of them. The main dynamics of the title, around which the games revolve, is that of bluffing: the Polly team will have to guess if the wolf’s move was aimed at distancing Uly from the shepherd dog (and in that case it will be better to move Polly towards the removed tile) or if it only served to confuse the waters (in which case it would be better to move Polly towards a other direction). The divergent opinions of the players often cause entertaining discussions at the table, which the player Uly cannot help but follow with satisfaction (or concern, as the case may be).

In the world of children’s games, where roll and move mechanics dominate (Game of the goose), manual dexterity, memory (Memory) and glance, Uly & Polly turns out to be a beautiful and innovative breath of fresh air very appreciable. After a few rounds, even the smallest players will be able to get into the perspective of the title (helped above all by the very familiar setting), trying to “read” the opponent’s moves and in turn attempting unsuspected bluffs. Plus the speed of the matches, which they usually last 15 minutes helps not to lose concentration during the game, which combined with the price of the box, around 10 euros, makes Uly & Polly the perfect gift for all children aged 4 and up. If you are also interested in other games you can play as a family, we suggest you also read our review on Blockness.