Thursday, January 25, 2024
Ulvila | Legionella bacteria were found in the tap water, the swimming hall was closed

January 25, 2024
However, according to the city of Ulvila, no one has been found to have fallen ill due to the bacteria so far.

The swimming pool building Legionella bacteria have been found in tap water in Ulvila, Satakunta.

Published by the city of Ulvila bulletin however, no one has been found to have fallen ill due to the bacterium so far. The discovery was made in Ulvila's leisure center Kaskelot.

The city has started preventive measures, and as a precaution, the side of Kaskelot's swimming hall and the shower facilities will be closed today. According to the city, tap water is safe to drink.

The results of the most recent samples will be available in week six.

