Tuesday, October 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ulvila | Eyewitnesses report chaos at the Halloween party on Saturday night: young people swarmed the roads and yards

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ulvila | Eyewitnesses report chaos at the Halloween party on Saturday night: young people swarmed the roads and yards

Hundreds of young people celebrated in Ulvila’s Harjunpää on Saturday. Many were intoxicated and the situation was generally chaotic when the police arrived.

Ulvila

Full chaos. Drunken youths swarming on the highway and in the yards of homes as far as the eye can see. The mopeds and cars parked on the sidewalks have also blocked the curbs of nearby roads.

That’s how they describe it People of Satakunta the eyewitnesses spoken by the editors about the youth Halloween party organized at Harjunpää’s workhouse in Ulvila on Saturday.

#Ulvila #Eyewitnesses #report #chaos #Halloween #party #Saturday #night #young #people #swarmed #roads #yards

See also  "Is there a minimum speed for windshield wipers?"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Church | The bishops were nervous about the “shadow church” – Now uploading direct words to Finnish priests ordained in Russia

Church | The bishops were nervous about the "shadow church" - Now uploading direct words to Finnish priests ordained in Russia

Recommended

No Result
View All Result