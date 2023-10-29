Ulvila | Eyewitnesses report chaos at the Halloween party on Saturday night: young people swarmed the roads and yards

Hundreds of young people celebrated in Ulvila’s Harjunpää on Saturday. Many were intoxicated and the situation was generally chaotic when the police arrived.

29.10. 17:07

Ulvila

Full chaos. Drunken youths swarming on the highway and in the yards of homes as far as the eye can see. The mopeds and cars parked on the sidewalks have also blocked the curbs of nearby roads.

That’s how they describe it People of Satakunta the eyewitnesses spoken by the editors about the youth Halloween party organized at Harjunpää’s workhouse in Ulvila on Saturday.