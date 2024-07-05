Ulvila child abduction | Ulvila’s case may be completely exceptional, says the expert

Ulvila’s child abduction|Usually, in child abduction, one of the child’s parents takes the child abroad or does not return the child to the guardian after the trip as agreed.

Ulvilan child abduction may be completely ordinary or very extraordinary.

Satakunta district court has captured as absent male and female suspects of gross deprivation of liberty and child abduction. According to the police, the acts are suspected to have targeted several children. The suspects are not in police custody.

Child abduction means that a child under the age of 16 has been taken abroad without the guardian’s consent or has been left there without being returned after the right of visitation.

The police have not commented on how many children are involved in Ulvila’s case, or whether the suspects are the children’s parents.

Hijacked Executive director of Lapset ry Kaisa Räisänen the suspect is practically always the child’s parent. A reference to several children usually means that the parent has taken the siblings with them.

“Child abduction is almost always about one of the parents taking the child or children abroad or not returning them to Finland after the agreed vacation trip.”

About 25–30 children are abducted in Finland each year, and about 15 children are abducted from abroad to Finland each year, Räisänen says.

“There are fewer cases, however, because there may be more children in the family.”

Räisänen career Last year’s child abduction in Pori is the only case where the abductor was not the child’s parent. In the case in question, the grandfather of the three-year-old toddler took the child with him to Serbia.

According to HS, the woman suspected of the Ulvila case owns a daycare company where the man is responsible. HS does not know whether the company is active in daycare activities.

According to Räisänen, despite this, there is reason to assume that the kidnapper is the children’s parent. If neither of the suspects is a parent or relative of the abducted children, it is, according to Räisänen, a “completely exceptional case”.

“During my career, there has never been a case where children of strangers were taken.”