Ulvila child abduction | The police have taken possession of the kidnapped children in Ulvila

July 10, 2024
in World Europe
Ulvila child abduction | The police have taken possession of the kidnapped children in Ulvila
The police caught up with the suspects and minor children from abroad.

Ulvilan persons suspected of child abduction and minor children have been reached from abroad, says the police in their press release.

A European arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor had been issued for the hijackers in the early stages of the preliminary investigation.

In addition, international wanted notices were put into effect for suspects and children.

The persons were found with the help of international police cooperation.

The police do not say from which country the persons were contacted.

HS information including the abducted children are the suspects’ own children.

The news is updated.

