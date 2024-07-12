Ulvila child abduction | Suspects in the Ulvila child abduction were captured – Caught in Norway

Ulvila’s child abduction|Suspects of gross child abduction and gross deprivation of liberty were handed over to Finland on Thursday from Norway.

In Ulvila The suspects of the child abduction that took place on July 1 were arrested on Friday at the Satakunta district court, the police informs.

A 38-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are suspected of gross child abduction and gross deprivation of liberty.

After the kidnapping, the suspects had traveled abroad with the children, from where they were found with the help of international police cooperation, according to the police.

The suspects were handed over to Finland on Thursday from Norway. According to the police, the children have also been returned to Finland.

The police say in the press release that they will continue the preliminary investigation of the matter, and will not comment further on the matter due to its incompleteness. It is estimated that the preliminary investigation will be completed during the early autumn.