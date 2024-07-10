Ulvila child abduction | Additional information from the police: The children are still abroad

Ulvila’s child abduction|According to the police, the victims of the suspected child abduction are in the custody of foreign social authorities.

Police said on Wednesday that he had caught up with a Finnish couple suspected of child abduction from abroad. According to the police, the suspects are “in the possession of a European state police authority”. The police have not said from which country the suspects and the children accompanying them were found.

The crime commissioner of the Southwest Finland police investigating the case Anna Kivimäki according to which the children are in the custody of the social authorities of another state. The children’s case and possible return to Finland are handled by the Finnish social authorities, and Kivimäki does not comment on the children’s situation in more detail for this reason.

HS reported on Wednesday that the children suspected of being abducted by the couple are three of their teenage children together. According to HS’s information, the children have been taken into care and placed outside the home.

The hallmarks of the crime can therefore be fulfilled even when it comes to one’s own children. According to the Criminal Code, the child’s maintenance rights are violated in this case.

Today a couple living in the capital region is suspected of aggravated deprivation of liberty and child abduction. Last week, they were imprisoned in absentia by the decision of the Satakunta district court.

Child abduction can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years. Gross deprivation of liberty can result in imprisonment from four months to four years.

According to Kivimäki, the arrest decision is still valid and the police are continuing to investigate the case.