Sony released the Ultros launch trailer, the inspired metroidvania that was well received by the press during the review phase. You can see the video just below.
The trailer Ultros launch shows the game's magnificent space environments, with their bright colors and density of detail. There are also various combat sequences, in which the agility and precision necessary to get the better of enemies is showcased.
Ultros is available on PC, PS4 and PS5thus making it exclusive to PlayStation in the console context.
Ultros, our review
In our review of Ultros we explained to you that “Our hope is that the public proves receptive to a product of absolute excellence from every point of view, the result of an artistic, playful and philosophical vision that deserves to be spread and appreciated for courage and originality, as well as for its all-encompassing sensual charge.”
Ultros has also received positive responses from the international press. PlayStation Store, the first user votes are positive, although the low number makes the average not definitive.
