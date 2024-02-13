Sony released the Ultros launch trailer, the inspired metroidvania that was well received by the press during the review phase. You can see the video just below.

The trailer Ultros launch shows the game's magnificent space environments, with their bright colors and density of detail. There are also various combat sequences, in which the agility and precision necessary to get the better of enemies is showcased.

Ultros is available on PC, PS4 and PS5thus making it exclusive to PlayStation in the console context.