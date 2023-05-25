During the PlayStation Showcase we saw some really interesting indie projects and among them there is also Ultrosa psychedelic metroidvania made by Hadoque, versions of which were announced today PS5 and PS4which together with the one for PC, will be available in the course of 2024.

Ultros is a Metroidvania-style 2D action adventure set in space, featuring an eccentric graphic style, while the soundtrack is made by El Huervo, the composer of Hotline Miami. As a mysterious mercenary, we will awaken aboard the Sarcophagus: a gigantic cosmic womb that floats in space and contains an ancient demonic being known as ULTROS.

We will be trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole and the only way to obtain salvation is to explore the Sarcophagus and face menacing alien creatures and shed light on the mysteries it hides.

“ULTROS takes place in a multifaceted world, a vast alien environment teeming with life. Experience anxiety-provoking and brutal combat with cosmic lifeforms: precision is everything and every swipe of your blade matters. These battles, however, will come together in moments of contemplation and peace in the Sarcophagus, where you will have to cultivate plants and look after the well-being of the vegetation. These activities, in turn, will provide you with access to secret paths,” reads the official description.

“For those curious (and fearless) enough, the rich world of ULTROS holds many secrets. A looping game mechanic will allow you to start over at key moments in the story, providing you with the opportunity to uncover secrets, unlock different areas of the world and new skills. Experiment with various abilities and master a specific fighting style as you explore the world of ULTROS. Each loop will bring you closer to the truth…”