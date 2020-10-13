Some 200 Spanish public hospitals have taken a step forward to be among the first to receive from the European Commission the so-called “sterilizing robots”, devices that combine two well-known technologies – ultraviolet radiation and robotics – in a new use with enormous potential in times of pandemic: sterilization without human intervention of spaces at risk of being contaminated by the coronavirus.

“Robots help to limit the spread of the virus while protecting healthcare personnel and patients, and prevent cleaning workers from the risks associated with the disinfection process,” defended the European Commission at the meeting of its Health Safety Committee of the September 24, whose minutes were published yesterday. These devices are capable of eliminating 99.99% of pathogens present in a closed space.

The EU’s interest in promoting the project gives an idea that this was the first item on the agenda. These machines “have been used successfully in hospitals in Europe and the world,” the Commission replied in writing yesterday. “They can help centers to meet sterilization requirements in an efficient way,” he added.

The first sterilizing robots included in the plan are a development by the Danish company Blue Ocean Robotics in collaboration with hospitals in the Odense region. In the EU, it has been the Directorate General for the Information Society – one of whose aims is to support European industry in the new era of digitization – that has promoted the devices. On July 23, the General Directorate of Health launched the pilot plan, which plans to “acquire some 200 robots to donate to European hospitals,” according to the minutes. In the EU and the UK – which continues to participate in these EU programs – there are more than 5,000 hospitals. A first survey among them has received 500 positive responses, according to the Commission.

The Ministry of Health explained yesterday that “in Spain the information was transferred to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System”. “About 200 Spanish hospitals have shown interest in this technology,” a spokesman explained yesterday. The Commission ensures that “the robots will be distributed according to the epidemiological situation and the needs expressed by each country.”

Spain has been one of the countries that have shown the most interest with the initiative. Others, like Sweden and Germany, have so far demanded more information. “We have not seen studies on the effectiveness of this type of robot,” said the Swedish representative on the Committee. The one from Germany was more reticent and recalled the risks of radiation. The Commission replies that “the robots can be operated from outside the room and the operator will not be exposed to ultraviolet light in any case”.

“Without being a new technology, the great advantage is that they emit radiation from autonomous devices that are safe. The difficult thing may be that they fit into the daily dynamics of many services in a large hospital “, explained yesterday a technological manager of a public hospital in Madrid.

The Commission wants to distribute the first 50 units in November and then “follow the deliveries at a rate of 50 units per month.” In any case, this volume is only a first step, since a hospital with about 300 beds would require a dozen robots.

In written responses, a person in charge of Blue Ocean Robotics points out that, although there are other machines that emit ultraviolet rays, “the robots move autonomously, allowing them to reach dark areas that are not covered by static devices.” “A robot hardly needs about 10 minutes to sterilize a hospital room”, emphasizes this person in charge.

Dangerous on the beach, an ally in operating rooms

The earth is subjected to a bombardment of ultraviolet radiation from the sun, but only a tiny part reaches the surface thanks to the atmosphere. For humans it is harmful and this is the reason why it is necessary to protect oneself on the beach and in the mountains with glasses and protective creams to avoid burns. It also causes skin cancer. Viruses and bacteria are also not adapted to radiation and hence their sterilizing potential in hospitals.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease