Ultraviolet rays kill germs and protect the cooling unit from infection

Passenger service of Delhi Metro has now been completely restored and the number of passengers in the metro is also increasing rapidly. But at the same time the possibility of infection spreading inside stations is also increasing. To prevent this, DMRC is taking several special steps. Under this, disinfection technology based on ultraviolet light is now being used at underground stations. The environment control system (EACS) that has been installed, especially at underground metro stations, is using this technique, because there is a possibility of infection spreading more quickly at underground stations.DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that under this system, the air handling units at the stations are fitted with ultraviolet lamps between the cooling coil and the blower. These lamps are fitted in such a way that the light emanating from them falls directly on the surface area of ​​the cooling coil. Ultraviolet rays kill germs and do not allow any microbes to thrive on the cooling coil. This will almost eliminate the possibility of spreading the infection. Initially, the system has been installed at underground stations built in Phase-3 of the metro. These include 4 of the Violet Line, 12 of the Pink Line and 15 of the Magenta Line.

Ultraviolet resin based systems installed at the stations include UV lamps, complete electronic ballasts including control panels, and straight angle aluminum refactors. This system also proves to be very effective in saving electricity. The UVGI device enhances the ability to transfer heat to the cooling coil fitted in air handling units, reducing the need for cold water for chillers. In this way it saves a lot of energy. In addition, the UV-C lamp also reduces air side pressure drop, reducing the power requirement.

The biggest problem in maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems comes from cleaning the coils of air handling units. It is very difficult to clean them manually. This problem will also be overcome to a great extent with the use of ultraviolet energy. In addition, the need for chemical solvents, pressure washing systems, etc. to clean the coil will also be reduced, which will reduce the expenditure on maintenance. This system also helps in saving electricity and water, saving the cost of waste water and reducing the use of chemical. With this, DMRC will also get many other benefits related to the green building concept.