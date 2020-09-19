Japanese researchers from the University of Hiroshima have discovered the ability of ultraviolet waves of 222 nanometers to destroy COVID-19. Moreover, waves of this length have the potential to combat both seasonal coronaviruses, which are structurally similar to SARS-CoV-2, and influenza. Recall Ukraine has updated the standard of treatment for infected.

As reported The American Journal of Infection Control, to destroy 99.7% of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, it took an impact on the body within 30 seconds, and after 10 seconds of exposure, 88.5% of COVID-19 is deprived of viability.

For their experience, the researchers used special ultraviolet lamps, which were placed at a height of 24 cm above the saucers with samples infected with coronavirus.

At the same time, ultraviolet light with waves of this length poses a threat to human health and is capable of damaging tissues, therefore, so far it is used only for disinfecting empty rooms.

