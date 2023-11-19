Monday, November 20, 2023, 00:49



When it comes to ensuring the quality of water in reservoirs and lakes, there are some enemies that must be faced: fungi, algae and bacteria. And when embarking on this fight, you must take into account the environment in which you work, ensuring minimal environmental impact. In this sense, Electronica Algamar offers intelligent and effective solutions to prevent the proliferation of these microorganisms and ensure that the customer is satisfied.

Their more than 20 years of experience make their work impeccable, achieving a clean and pleasant appearance of the reservoirs and lakes when they have been treated with their equipment, something that has been demonstrated with chemical analysis, which certifies the reduction of levels. of algae, fungi and bacteria, which translates into an increase in the quality of the water and the environment in general.

Their equipment is intended primarily for clients in the agricultural sector, in irrigation reservoirs, where they are most present. However, they also focus on irrigation communities, ponds, swimming pools and golf course lakes, a sector very present in the Region of Murcia, including equipment that works with sunlight for this type of installations, without the need for a light source. close.

To fight against these enemies of water quality in these facilities, their equipment emits ultrasound waves that cause a rupture in the cell membrane of both algae and bacteria, producing cell lysis. As a result, the algae go through different states and colors, from green to yellowish and then brown, and then disappear without leaving toxic residues or bad odors.

“The absence of the use of chemical products for water treatment makes our method a 100% environmentally friendly tool and completely compatible with organic farming and aquatic fauna,” says Yolanda Martínez Sánchez, manager of Electrónica Algamar.

An optimal result



Electronica Algamar’s technology provides the customer with optimal results with negligible consumption, and savings in time and resources by not having to add chemical products periodically. In addition, they take care of everything necessary for their equipment to give the best results, from installation to possible reviews and incidents that may arise. Furthermore, being aware of the increasingly difficult situation of the aquifers and the responsibility of water consumption, they reduce the consumption of water used for cleaning and washing filters and drippers.

From the manufacturing of its equipment to the maintenance processes and replacement of probes or components, they are done following a meticulous protocol for separating and classifying waste for subsequent shipment to the different treatment points. “Our business project was born with the main objective of providing clean and ecological solutions for the treatment of irrigation water, without the use of polluting chemicals and, above all, reducing water waste in a region with scarce water resources,” highlights the manager. .