Ultrasound Ultra-skier Teemu Virtanen plans to postpone more than a thousand laps in 24 hours at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium

Virtanen’s goal is a world record for 24-hour skiing.

Lahti resident ultra skier Teemu Virtanen is trying to break the 24 – hour skiing world record in February at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium. The goal is to exceed the current record of 472 kilometers with a tie.

Virtanen will start his contract on Saturday, February 4, at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Finnish time).

Virtanen, 54, has an “intermediate goal” of skiing the first 220 kilometers in less than ten hours. This mileage is the race distance for the world’s longest mass skiing race, the Nordenskiöldsloppet. If Virtanen succeeds in this, he will break the current race record time by two hours.

“I have been preparing for this company for two years now. I have never practiced so much, almost 900 hours a year. However, I know that a record will not come easily, because everything must be in order. The condition of the day, the weather conditions and the maintenance team must be top class that weekend, ”Virtanen states in the press release.

Virtanen had to try the record already in 2020, but there was no snow in Stockholm at that time. Last year, the company canceled due to the corona pandemic.

Virtanen has also had a world record for 24-hour skiing when he skied more than 433 kilometers in 2010. The current record, 472 kilometers, is for the people of Pietarsaari Hans Mäenpää from 2018.

So Virtanen would reach 472 kilometers in 24 hours, he has to ski at a steady pace of almost 20 kilometers per hour or at a speed of three minutes. It requires 1,180 laps on the arena’s 400-meter circular track.

A separate track will be run to the stadium for Virtanen’s use.

The record attempt is made as an official Guinness World Record performance. This requires accurate timing, accurate track measurement and official supervision, the bulletin states. The whole company is filmed and Virtanen’s skiing is monitored 24 hours a day by two witnesses.

