A research team, which includes the laboratory of Raimund HerzogMD, MHS, at l‘YSM and which included experts from the Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has revealed in a recent research the possibility of exploiting ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body useful for preventing or even reversing the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Diabetes and ultrasound: this is what the research says

The team of scientists is developing a study on the possibility of applying ultrasound to a human organism and more specifically in subjects diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, taking a significant step forward in medicine in which therapies for diabetes will no longer be monitored through blood glucose measurements, insulin injections and various drug therapies. The scientists’ goal is to be able to deliver a long-lasting treatment for people with type 2 diabetes to alleviate and potentially reverse the disease.

Type 2 diabetes affects millions of people around the world. The long-term condition causes too much sugar to circulate in the blood. Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

Herzogassociate professor (endocrinology) at the Department of Internal Medicine of the YSM and a member of the Yale Diabetes Research Center, funded by the NIHand his laboratory tested the magnitude of the effect of ultrasound treatment on blood sugar: "Although we already have a wide variety of anti-diabetic drugs at our disposal to treat high glucose levels, we are always looking for new ways to improve insulin sensitivity in diabetes. " said the scientist.

“Unfortunately, there are currently only very few drugs that lower insulin levels“, Herzog added. “If our ongoing clinical trials confirm the promise of the preclinical studies reported in this research and ultrasound can be used to lower both insulin and glucose levels, ultrasound neuromodulation would represent an exciting and completely new addition to current options. treatment for our patients “.

The reported results represent a significant milestone in the field of bioelectronic medicinewhich is exploring new ways to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes by using new medical devices to modulate the body’s nervous system. Over the past six years, GE Research has developed a new non-invasive stimulation technique that uses ultrasound to stimulate specific neural pathways within organs associated with the disease.

Following the reported preclinical studies, collaborators were engaged in further studies investigating the effects of alternative dosages such as ultrasound pulse type and treatment duration. The team is expected to report on these studies by the end of the year. Previous research has used ultrasound to stimulate insulin release from beta cells in the pancreas of mice. They transmitted sound to the abdomen transcutaneously or without damaging the skin. Ultrasound describes sound waves of a frequency higher than the level of human hearing. In the medical world, people most commonly associate ultrasound with scanning technology, such as imaging a fetus. Scientists have used ultrasound as a diagnostic tool for decades, but more recently have begun to investigate whether it could also be useful as a treatment for certain conditions such as type 2 diabetes.. Not only that, it is becoming common to use ultrasound to break down kidney stones within the human body. Some researchers are interested in finding out whether ultrasound could even become a successful therapeutic treatment for Parkinson's disease. Others are still studying the use of so-called high-intensity focused ultrasound to fight prostate cancer.

Ultrasound can encourage lab-grown beta cells to release insulin. In this regard, the researchers wanted to understand if this would be possible in a living animal. To try to give concrete form to this insight, the experts gave the mice a sham (control) treatment or a single 5-minute exposure to ultrasound at a frequency of 1 megahertz.

They then took blood samples immediately before and after the ultrasound or follow-up session. Importantly, there did not appear to be any damage to the skin or internal organs of the guinea pigs: as suggested by the previous insight, the scholars found that the ultrasound-treated mice had higher insulin production than the control group mice. However, not negligible, they also found that there was no associated reduction in glucose levels: despite an increase in insulin, blood glucose seemed intact.

This was unexpected, so the experts are eager to proceed with the experiment: “We expect our approach, with careful selection of ultrasound parameters, to provide safe, controlled and targeted stimulation of insulin release from pancreatic beta cells.“Stated the authors.