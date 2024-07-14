In a new study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscienceresearchers at the University of Arizona used the technology of ultrasound low-intensity to noninvasively alter a region of the brain associated with activities such as daydreaming, recalling memories, and imagining the future. They found that the technique can ultimately improve awareness, marking a major advance in neuroscience.

Low-intensity ultrasound technology

One of the most fascinating abilities of the human mind is that of daydreaming, where the mind indulges in spontaneous thoughts, fantasies, and scenarios, often without conscious effort, allowing creativity and reflection to flow freely.

The researchers used low-level ultrasound technology, called transcranial focused ultrasound (TFUS), to alter the brain’s default mode network, a system of connected brain areas that are especially active during activities like daydreaming.

“We are the first to demonstrate that the default mode network can be directly targeted and modulated noninvasively,” said Brian Lord, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Psychology at the University of Alabama.

One area of ​​the default mode network, the posterior cingulate cortex, has been implicated as an important player in how the mind grasps experiences, said Lord, who is part of the Science Enhanced Mindfulness (SEMA) Lab at the university’s Center for Consciousness Studies. The default mode network is active when people engage in introspection or let their minds wander, perhaps immersing themselves in a story, recalling past memories, or planning future scenarios.

“This is how we form narratives about ourselves,” Lord said.

While this narrative creation is natural and important for achieving a coherent sense of self, it can also keep people from being present in the moment, Lord said. For example, when someone is trying to meditate, it can lead to rumination and negative thoughts.

To improve awareness and help people live better in the present moment, Lord’s team used TFUS, a tool that can stimulate specific areas of the brain noninvasively and with millimeter precision.

Unlike other noninvasive brain stimulation methods, such as transcranial electrical stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation, TFUS can penetrate beneath the cortex, the outermost layer of the brain. Just five minutes of stimulation can induce significant effects.

The experiment involved 30 participants who received TFUS to the posterior cingulate cortex of the brain’s default mode network. Researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI, to observe changes in brain activity. Participants were asked to report their feelings and experiences before and after TFUS treatment.

The study found that TFUS reduced brain connectivity within the default mode network and affected participants’ awareness and subjective experiences, such as sense of self and perception of time.

The best part is that you’re using a minimal amount of energy to alter brain activity. You’re just giving the brain a gentle nudge with low-intensity ultrasound,” Lord said.

The ability to target and alter brain networks opens up the possibility of using TFUS for precision therapies, or medical treatments that are tailored to an individual’s unique characteristics, such as their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. TFUS could also potentially be used to treat mood disorders such as depression and anxiety, a possibility that other research groups are now exploring, Lord said.

“Unlike neuroimaging techniques where you can only make correlations with brain activity, noninvasive stimulation tools like TFUS allow you to probe the brain and develop causal models,” Lord said. “That’s really powerful for the entire field of neuroscience.”

Mindfulness is the ability to be fully aware in the moment, aware of your thoughts and actions. While mindfulness can be trained through activities such as meditation, slow breathing, and walking, researchers at the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona are working to develop a new approach to achieving mindfulness.

A team led by research assistant professor Jay Sanguinetti is experimenting with ultrasound technology to modulate brain activity and improve awareness. Sanguinetti’s team at the Science Enhanced Mindfulness Lab, or SEMA Lab, is specifically focused on accelerating awareness during meditation.

Sanguinetti’s team uses low-level ultrasound, an emerging tool to target specific parts of the brain that are responsible for enhancing meditation abilities. The researchers use ultrasound to study participants engaged in meditation.

Research at the SEMA Lab is still in its early stages. The lab is part of the Center for Consciousness Studies in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, which recently launched a new graduate program in consciousness studies that integrates basic science principles with the humanities and social sciences.

What inspired you to found the SEMA Lab?

Sanguinetti: I co-founded the lab with Shinzen Young after I completed my postdoc in Albuquerque in 2017. The basic idea that both Shinzen and I were thinking about independently was: Can we use neurotechnology to help people benefit from meditation? Shinzen was actually asking, “Can we use brain stimulation?”

I was working on a project with the Department of Defense where I was trying to combine brain stimulation with meditation training for support personnel, like doctors and nurses. The idea was that if they learned to meditate, they would be better able to support the needs of soldiers who have all sorts of emotional and psychological needs that come with being on the battlefield.

Shinzen didn’t object to that project with the Department of Defense, and we just started doing it. We were basically trying to combine what’s called focused ultrasound with meditation. We initially tried it on me, Shinzen, and one of the other lab members, which is usually how you start.

We all felt that it enhanced our meditation practice in a way. We expanded the project each year and in 2019 we decided to move to Tucson together and started SEMA Lab.

Brian, what interested you about the lab?

Lord: I joined the SEMA Lab in 2020. I came to the University of Arizona because I was interested in the science of consciousness. And this is one of the best places in the world for that, because it hosts the Science of Consciousness Conference. I didn’t know about focused ultrasound until I met Jay, and I was immediately blown away by the technology. It’s a unique and powerful form of brain stimulation; it can do things that nothing else can do, like target subcortical regions of the brain with more precision and accuracy than other noninvasive neuromodulation devices.

Why did you want to focus this research on people who meditate?

Sanguinetti: I’ve been meditating for a long time, personally, and I’ve experienced a lot of the benefits of it. But I never thought I’d study it in an academic or scientific way. I started following climate science and what’s happening to the planet and the ecosystem. I started thinking, “How can I impact these big problems that I think are coming to humanity?” At the time, I was studying visual science and working on problems that would eventually help machines see better, so computer vision.

This diverged from my concern about what would happen with climate change and how people would adapt to it. So in 2017 I turned my whole career toward consciousness science, or what’s called contemplative science.

What happens when you apply ultrasound to the brains of people who meditate?

Sanguinetti: It really depends on where you target in the brain. If we modulate part of the right prefrontal cortex, people feel happier. But if you move it to a different region of the brain, you get a different effect. In meditation studies, we’re actually targeting a part of the brain called the default mode network. When you target that area, people don’t report being happier; their mood and emotions don’t change too much. It’s more of a meditation-like effect, where they feel like they can go deeper into the meditative state.

It’s like a beam of acoustic energy. It’s almost like a bullet or pencil shape, so you can aim it anywhere in the brain and you have this cone of energy going to that spot.

Not all participants in your study have previous experience with meditation. What do you observe in those participants?

Lord: Experienced meditators, almost universally, will hear the ultrasound. They will feel the effects of it, enjoy it, and constantly improve their meditation. But people who are new to meditation, they are not so introspective. They are not very familiar with that kind of thing.

A substantial portion of them don’t report anything. But others will start saying things like, “I felt less attached to my thoughts.” In the meditation world, this kind of thing is called equanimity. You’re giving the brain a kind of gentle push; you’re not over-forcing the brain to do something.

With experienced meditators, they’re able to use that push and go right into a deep meditation. But if you do that to someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience with meditative states, it can be a little harder for them to get into it, because their brain doesn’t know how to do it yet.

Because this focused ultrasound instrument is so new, I’ve been really focused on the basic psychophysiology of it, looking at the effects of EEG, looking at the effects of MRI, trying to characterize exactly how this instrument works. I have the advantage of being able to do some of that basic work. It’s a really exciting place to be a researcher.

What are your goals for the future?

Sanguinetti: If you say the bottom line is to see if you can facilitate meditation training with ultrasound, we’re still in the early stages of testing. We just finished a study that we started in 2020, which Brian is about to publish, where we targeted the default mode network in the brain. But that was in people who were not meditating. We’ve taken the first step, which is “Can we modulate the meditation network?” The next step is to see if we can combine that protocol with meditation training.