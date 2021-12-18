Ultrasound can help breach the defenses of the pancreatic cancer. To declare it in their research, are the scientists ofUniversity of Washington School of Medicine. In fact, pancreatic cancer, in addition to being notoriously undetectable in its early stages, is also difficult to eradicate after it has been discovered.

The results of the Research were illustrated during a press conference at the Washington School of Medicine.

Ultrasound against pancreatic cancer: this is what the research says

Some tumors are like armed fortresses, nearly impregnable to anticancer drugs and immunotherapies, and encased in a tangle of collagen fibers around their exteriors, he explained. Tanya Khokhlova (read coke-low-va), research associate professor in the gastroenterology division of the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Pancreatic tumors are also so dense that they create crushing pressure on the blood vessels within them and push outward against surrounding structures. Finally, tumors propagate armies of cells that suppress or kill the body’s natural defenders: T cells and other lymphocytes that attempt to attack cancer.

“Blood perfusion is low and anything that is administered systemically does not reach the tumor in a large enough concentration “Khokhlova said of past strategies for eliminating cancer, mainly through chemotherapies.

The survival rates speak for themselves. Overall, the survival rate of pancreatic cancer is about 40 percent if it remains localized, but if it spreads, that number drops to 3 percent, according to the American Cancer Society. But after 12 years of research, Khokhlova thinks she has found a way to infiltrate these tumors.

In tests on mice, Khokhlova and researchers from UW’s applied physics lab designed one technology that directs a pressure beam focused, through an ultrasound device, on the tumor. The ultrasound waves push the tumor, creating small pulsating bubbles, which in turn create cracks inside. The slots allow entry of therapeutic drugs.

“The pulses of focused ultrasound and cavitation that occur within the tumor will insert these small cracks, pores and channels through the tumor.“, he has declared. “This would make it more permeable to anything that is administered systemically, be it chemotherapy or immunotherapy or any other agent used to fight cancer.“.

Ultrasound also stimulates T cells and lymphocytes to attack the tumor, noted the scientist.

“We hope it also produces a systemic immune response as those activated T cells that can go around the body and hunt down cancer cells elsewhere in the body “.

Tests so far have been performed on mice, with a small ultrasound device. Human studies e FDA approval of Khokhlova’s clinical system will likely be obtainable in three years. But Khokhlova hopes her device will give patients hope.

Pancreatic cancer is the seventh leading cause of cancer death worldwide. However, its incidence rate is higher in more developed countries. The reasons for the large differences in pancreatic cancer mortality rates are not yet fully understood, but may be due to the lack of proper diagnosis, treatment and cataloging of cancer cases.

As patients rarely show symptoms until advanced stage of the disease, pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest malignancies. which caused 432,242 new deaths in 2018 (GLOBOCAN 2018 estimates).

Globally, 458,918 new cases of pancreatic cancer were reported in 2018 and it is estimated that 355,317 new cases will occur by 2040. Despite advances in pancreatic cancer detection and management, the 5-year survival rate is still only 9%.

In the general population, Large group screening is not considered useful for detecting the disease in its early stage, although newer techniques and screening of narrowly targeted groups (especially those with family history) are being evaluated. Primary prevention is considered of the utmost importance.

Up-to-date statistics on the onset and outcome of pancreatic cancer are essential for primary prevention of this disease, along with a better understanding of the aetiology and identification of causative risk factors.

Worldwide incidence and mortality of pancreatic cancer is correlated with increasing age and is slightly more common in men than in women. Despite advances in knowledge of the potential risk factors that cause pancreatic cancer and new tools available for early diagnosis, its incidence is estimated to increase and include 355,317 new cases by 2040.

Pancreatic cancer is mainly divided into two types of pancreatic cancer: pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is the most common (85% of cases) occurring in the exocrine glands of the pancreas, and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (PanNET), which is less common (less than 5%) and occurs in endocrine tissue of the pancreas.

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma has a very poor prognosis, typically after diagnosis, only 24% of people survive 1 year and 9% live for 5 years.

“I know that when doctors give the diagnosis, it is overwhelming for them and for the patients “, said the scholar “Hopefully this is part of the conversation with their patients once the technology is approved “, concluded Tanya Khokhlova.