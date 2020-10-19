Ultrasound Kati Ahokas was the last to stand and won Nuuksio’s wild ultra race: she ran 270 kilometers in 40 hours

The ultra run was run until only one racer was on his feet.

Kati Ahokas figured out a pretty running contract over the weekend in Espoo.

Ahokas won the Finnish race of the Backyard Ultra endurance race in Nuuksio, where he toured 6.7 kilometers of loops for 40 consecutive hours. The running distance was 270 kilometers.

The ultra run was run until only one racer was on his feet. Åland went with Ahokka to the 40th round Emil Söderlundwho, however, stopped running in the middle of the lap.

Traditionally considered the World Cup of the sport, Backyard Ultra has run in Tennessee, USA. Due to the coronavirus, the race was run at the same time in 20 countries.

The competition venues were remotely connected to each other. The satellite run for each participating country ended as the country’s last runner was at the finish line.

Despite his toil, Ahokas did not reach the world championship. He was one of 37 runners involved in the 40th round of the race.

Finland was sixth in the relegation between the teams before the 40th round. Belgium was in the lead.

Last year, the ultrasound was won by an American Maggie Guterl, which ran for 60 hours in one ring.

Ahokas practicing an average of six days a week. He works part-time in a medical warehouse, so there is time left for training. The longest individual exercises are 8-10 hours long.