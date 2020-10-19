Ultrasound In the beginning it was good, in the end it would have lasted even longer – ultra runner Kati Ahokas told how the 40-hour winning performance went through two nights

Ahoka’s tactic was to go to bed under each service break and close his eyes: “It refreshed”

“I’m pretty tööt” ultra runner Kati Ahokas laughed on the phone on Monday night.

At around 7 am, Ahokas from Helsinki had completed a 40-hour running contract at the Backyard Ultra World Championships in Siikajärvi, Espoo.

Ahokas, 42, was the best runner of the Finnish team in the virtual World Championships, which at the same time involved more than 20 countries.

“Is really nice and pretty surprised feeling. I had my own goals in mind, but I didn’t think I would be the winner when there were so tough guys involved, ”Ahokas told HS after about eight hours of sleep.

Backyard Ultra competitions measure endurance in addition to durability.

In this form of competition, a 6.7-kilometer run is started every hour. For example, if it runs in 50 minutes, there is ten minutes left for maintenance and rest before the next start.

It is, so to speak last man standing -minding relegation. The winner is the one who runs one round more than the others.

Ahokas ran 40 laps, so the distance was almost 270 kilometers.

Before over the weekend, he hoped to set his own record, that is, get further than in a similar race last June. That’s when he placed himself with him Juha Jumiskon followed second with a result of 32 rounds.

So the record improved dramatically.

“It was on my mind during the race, too, and I watched for hours that now my own encs started spinning. When 33 rounds were full, the enkas were piled up and it was good to start raising them. ”

According to Ahokka, his race progressed in terms of feelings so that it felt bad in the beginning and good in the end.

“In the early part, there were absorption problems with food. The first night was really challenging. I was just feeling unwell, a little eaten. It was hard to get food to go down. There were challenges with the weather when water happened to come. ”

By day the feeling improved, and the mind and weather brightened.

“During the first night, I thought this race might be pretty short if it continues as such. But yes, it started to level off, and I got to eat. When the second night started, I was in a really good mood. The run went on and there was no more water. ”

Ahokas said he was surprised at how good he was at the end of the race. He was already in a position to continue until the last challenger Emil Söderlund surprisingly finished early in the 40th round.

“Of course the run started to weigh at that point, but it went just fine. There was such a fresh and sharp mind. I was prepared to continue longer. ”

“That stopping Eemel came all over the bush. He seemed very well-off, and I thought the race would go on for a long time. As we embarked on a new round, he whispered behind him that he was no longer continuing. I thought what a miracle, ”Ahokas said.

Before race Ahokas hoped in an interview with HSthat could take micro snoozes during maintenance breaks.

At the start of the race, his lap time was 48-49 minutes, and towards the end, it took a minute or two to go around the run, but there was still some time to rest and refuel.

“I went under the blanket for a long break and closed my eyes. It was a good tactic and seemed to help. It was such a rotation at the borders of wakefulness and sleep. Hard to say, I fell asleep. However, I felt it was refreshing. ”

Finland the team had served as race director Mikael Heermanin chosen by 15 runners. With Ahokka, the 40th round featured a total of 36 runners from teams from other countries.

Ahokas thought it would take a couple of weeks for a full recovery.

“I’m probably not going for a run this week. Now there are no major pains. The knee a little crooked. It felt like a long time already during the race. ”

Next time, Ahokas plans to compete in February next year, when a 24-hour race will be run in the hall again in Espoo. Last time he scored 204 miles.