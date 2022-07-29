Ultrasound guidance | Jouni Junkkaala has designed virtual tracks to Jukola messages for his own pleasure, but there is something even more special from childhood: the metro line to Kauniain

Jouni Junkkaala has liked drawing orienteering courses since she was a child. Now he is organizing a competition for the third time, where the length of the track is calculated in hundreds of kilometers.

On the Temmelling field has a size of about 2,200 square kilometers, and the distance from its edge to edge accumulates at the most is about 60 kilometers.

It is located in the northernmost corner of Finland in the wilderness areas of Kaldoaiv and Vätsäri, which have more lakes and ponds of different sizes than anywhere else in Finland.

There, a person from Kirkuknumme Jouni Junkkaala organizes an ultra-orienteering competition called Kairacross Vätsäri for lovers of endurance sports who are looking for extreme experiences.

Junkkaala is not only the leader of the competition but also the track champion. This time, the length of the competition track is 237 kilometers as the crow flies, and the track master’s ideal route is about 290 kilometers. It takes 100 hours to go around it, or more than four days.

“It’s up to the limit whether the winner can complete the entire course,” Junkkaala estimates.

As an idea so it’s not that everyone on the team has time to go around the entire track, but superiority is decided based on how far you have time to travel and how many ticks you have time to find so that you reach the finish line by the time limit.

The sport name of the competition became kairacross after the first event organized in 2020.

In that time in the Lapland Wilderness Challenge The 500 km track was oversized. Some of the best parts of the wilderness were missed, because even the winning team ran out of time.

“ “That name was a pretty good find.”

In the Kairacross Vätsäri wilderness competition, the course is designed in such a way that competitors are attracted to paddle across lakes and along rivers on a 3-5 kilo inflatable backpack raft, or packraft. Picture from the 2021 competition.

Junk food however, had a strong aha experience when one pair of competitors, Alpo Kuusisto and Pekka Sorjonen, used a light inflatable rubber boat that can be carried in a backpack to cross waterways. With the solution, the duo gained a considerable advantage over their competitors who went around the lakes by land.

At the same time, two women who were part of the race organizers moved to the duties of a long-distance crossing guard surprisingly quickly, using a light backpack raft on the lakes, i.e. packraftwhich is specifically intended for camping.

The rubber boat bought at the gas station in Kuusisto and Sorjonen and intended for water fun did not survive the whole trip intact. However, an idea arose from both their and Junkkaala’s minds.

Junkkaala writes colorfully about the events in his publication in December 2020 on the blog.

“That boat of theirs was way too fast, but it was a great, brave and innovative company. At the finish line, Alpo came to say, hey, it occurred to me… I said yes, I’ve already started planning it,” Junkkaala describes to HS.

This is how kairacross was born, which got its name from the discussions between Junkkaala and his core group.

“It’s cross country and going across the bore. That name was a pretty good find.”

“ “The feedback was absolutely amazing.”

In the Kairacross Vätsäri competition, the teams have to consider whether it is worth paddling a more direct route, where the legs can rest, or a detour along the land. Picture from the 2021 competition.

Last and this year the race courses are designed so that when choosing a route you have to think about whether it’s worth paddling or going around the lakes on foot.

“Packraft is a great change to hiking. It’s so much easier to move on the water and you get new route possibilities. At the same time, you get a rest for your legs and can walk more straight,” says Junkkaala.

Originally, Junkkaala was supposed to organize an experience competition only once, but now there is no end in sight.

“The first time, I was excited to see how the crowd liked it. At the finish line, almost everyone was scattered, but still they asked when we would get to the finish line again and that it was great. The feedback was absolutely amazing. My own expectations were exceeded. It turned out that there was clearly an order for something like this.”

In his professional life, Junkkaala works as a digital services development manager at the Taxpayers’ Confederation and says that he organizes Lapland’s wilderness competitions and other events for the love of the sport. He has a group of about 25 people to help him during the competition.

“Yes, this requires the participation of Lapland-crazy, adventure-crazed and good friends who get excited about being on duty at the top of the fell for four days. We are all southerners.”

Junkkaala and her group have organized a similar event in Ylläki, but on a smaller scale.

“We see that this could be a much bigger event, and it could be organized in very different terrains. The hope is to develop this bigger.”

“ “It was pure imagination.”

To the junk market organizing such a race is a consistent part of a long continuum.

He has grown up in Kauniainen and has been involved in orienteering since he was a child in the circle of the local club OK77.

In addition to orienteering, Junkkaala has been organizing adventure sports, trail running and rogaining events, among others.

Rogaining is a team sport that emphasizes route planning, navigation skills and endurance. You get different amounts of points from the ticks, you can go around them in any order you choose, and the goal is to collect as many points as possible within the time limit.

In various competition arrangements, Junkkaala has mainly and with great pleasure taken care of the track design, because it has been a kind of passion for him since he was a child.

Along the way, along with the track master’s duties, there has been competition management.

Junkkaala feels that for him, planning different routes on the map comes “from somewhere deep.”

“Sometimes as a child, maybe 8 years old, I planned a metro route to Kauniain, a kind of ring line. I did understand that it might not be a realistic plan, but it was really fun to draw on the map and think about the best places for the stations and where the route should go. It was pure imagination,” Junkkaala recalls.

Imagination is one key word for Junkkaala when he plans routes.

“It allows you to virtually adventure there yourself, at least in these games.”

“ “I’ve always liked jekus.”

Racetracks there is one thing in particular that attracts Junkkaala in terms of design.

“You can be cunning, and it’s even desirable. I’ve always liked jekus. When I was a kid, my sister and I had a kind of jack club. Especially in these adventure-type competitions, it’s good if you can create something surprising and a nut that requires insight.”

As an example, Junkkaala tells a case of a rogaining competition, where a kind of small candy machine was taken to some of the dreadlocks.

“I don’t know if it was a joke, but it at least went into the category of surprise and experience that made people’s mouths go up.”

Routes Junkkaala regards planning as an intellectual challenge with certain boundary conditions.

“It’s somewhat of a limited challenge because there’s a certain area, a certain time and a certain type of competition. On the other hand, there is pretty much infinite scope for creativity.”

Junkkaala also considers a good race track to be an aesthetic product. He always tries to place at least some of the ticks in the most beautiful places.

“Most people don’t really understand what kind of track is aesthetically beautiful. Of course, the track drawing is preferably beautiful in such a way that the tick numbers do not cover essential points or are otherwise in a funny place. That’s one detail, how many things I see here.”

As track master, Junkkaala wants to influence the dramaturgy of the competition.

“It’s a production with some kind of arc. Such a design is attractive. As an orienteer, that’s the best situation for me too, when a demanding route selection task comes up and I realize that there is a surprising option that probably not many people notice. As the creator of the course, I hate the fact that only one orienteer or team can come up with it.”

“ “At least 50 Jukola must be collected.”

Jukolan the fifty-year-old Junkkaala has been involved in the relay since 1985, and the series is unbroken.

“At least 50 Jukolas have to be collected,” says Junkkaala and emphasizes that he has always been a district-level orientator.

With a smile, he mentions 10th place in the 12-year-old boys’ championship as a merit.

“In Jukola, I once qualified for my section in 25th place.”

Junkkaala says he is a Jukola fan.

“As a fitness guide, it has long been the highlight of the year. When you look at those games and think about them from all different perspectives, it’s like a puzzle. Some people make grids, and some people think about how to place the grids in such a way that interesting courses are created in terms of orientation.”

Junkkaala says that he has, so to speak, planned the tracks of three or four Jukola on the maps near the capital region in a desk box, with all the deviations and even drinking points and filming points.

“In my opinion, they would be usable in those terrains. With the Ocad program, it is easy to design tracks with computer assistance.”

However, Junkkaala does not agree to comprehensively disclose where the terrains in question are.

“One of them is Kirkkonummen in Meiko, where Jukola can probably never be organized, because there is so much protected area.”

In 2016, Junkkaala was the course champion of the extra-long distance championship in orienteering organized in the same area.

Junkkaala has looked at the tracks of realized and personally experienced Jukoloi with the eye of what possible improvements he would have made.

“Jukola generally has excellent tracks. However, I have almost always come up with something to improve, but it would not necessarily have been possible to implement those improvements,” Junkkaala says with a twinkle in her eye.

He points out that when he made these critical assessments, he did not have full knowledge of what limitations each track master had, for example, in using the terrain.

So, if we ever start organizing Jukola’s relay near the capital region – which is not impossible – in the best case scenario, Jouni Junkkaala’s files may find surprising help for the track master.

Kairacross Vätsäri starts on Sunday at 2 p.m. GPS tracking of the competition and more information can be found at kairacross.fi.