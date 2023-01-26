Madrid. A study led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, has shown the effectiveness of ultrasound therapy in the inhibition of diseased cells in cases of pancreatic cancer, which opens the door to the development of new non-invasive treatments based on ultrasound technology to stop the growth of solid tumors.

The growth of solid tumors is accompanied by processes of proliferation and migration of cancer cells, and current therapies, including ionizing radiation, destroy both malignant and healthy cells.

“Our research raises for the first time the possibility of developing a new therapy based exclusively on ultrasonic, non-ionizing technology, which would mean a non-invasive, low-cost treatment, easy to apply and without collateral damage for patients,” explained the researcher. of the CSIC at the Institute of Physical and Information Technologies Leonardo Torres Quevedo (Itefi), Iciar González.

20 minute dose results

Specifically, the researchers carried out work on samples in vitro of pancreatic cancer. “We applied a dose of low-intensity ultrasound for just 20 minutes on PANC-1 cell samples and we managed to stop the collective and individual progress of the cells in a monolayer for at least two days,” the expert said.

The application of ultrasonic waves in certain acoustic conditions for 15 or 20 minutes inhibits the ability of cell movement for long periods, of more than 48 hours or even up to 3 days after treatment. In addition, scientists have also observed some inhibition in cell proliferation processes that we are currently analyzing in other experiments in our laboratories.

The next step to demonstrate the efficacy and suitability of this therapy will be tests live with mice. The objective is to test the good results achieved in these animals with different types of tumors. in vitro. The experiments will be carried out in collaboration with researchers from the universities of Harvard and the Basque Country, as well as the Ramón y Cajal Institute for Health Research, thanks to the use of a small ultrasonic device adjustable to each animal.