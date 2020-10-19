After the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin and thus the first point win of the Bundesliga season, Schalke still had a very short-term meeting with around 80 Ultras in front of the stadium entrance. The fans emphasized the importance of the derby next week, but were also louder and sometimes made questionable threats to see them again.
The draw between Schalke 04 and Union Berlin on Sunday evening was indeed the deserved result over the entire game, but both sides could hardly do anything with it. Due to the difficult situation, Königsblau tries to take every little success with them – this included an already noticeably different attitude on the pitch this weekend.
But then it won’t be so peaceful. Did that arrive? 200 percent, from everyone! For Schalke. Here we go!
Playfully, especially in the build-up of the game towards the offensive (also the opinion of coach Manuel Baum), however, they were not satisfied. However, mileage, sprints and the aggressiveness shown are a sign of the right direction. The Ultras seemed to see it similarly, who have not been able to exert any influence on the team since the league was stopped in March. Even against the Berliners only 300 spectators were allowed – selected by the S04 from systemically relevant professions and the ‘Schalke helps!’ Foundation.
So there was a need to talk after the game. About 80 Ultras gathered in front of the west entrance of the stadium, according to the pictures at least equipped with masks or mouth and nose covers. The clear demand to get rid of their need to speak and speak to the team – in a peaceful setting and above all due to the approaching derby against Borussia Dortmund next weekend – was heard. The Schalke made their way together.
The speech, according to the observers, should have lasted about five minutes. Due to the precarious situation, improved attitudes or not, it also got louder. The announcements (via image): “That was okay today. But you have to add a few percent more for the derby. The derby is the most important game of the year. You go out there and give it your all. You can lose that. But it depends on the way on.”
However, this motivation, which is usually carried to the team through larger gatherings during the final training session before the match against BVB or on the day of the match in the stadium itself, did not stop there. The tone became rougher, including threats: “If you don’t present yourselves at least as you do today, we’ll see each other again. But then it won’t be so peaceful. Has that been achieved? 200 percent of everyone! For Schalke. Let’s go!”
This speech met with mixed reactions from fans on social networks. Much understanding was shown that the Ultras felt a need to talk to the team and to emphasize the seriousness of the situation again. After all, there are now 20 games without a win on the list, table position 17, an increasingly complicated starting position in the table – and that before the clash with one of the strongest teams with whom one lives an indescribable rivalry.
However, the threats and the announcement of a not so peaceful reunion met with a lot of criticism. Whether it would help the young players in particular to get such an announcement – whether there might not be a lack of lightness that is urgently needed?
Follow 90min on Instagram: @ 90min_de
Follow 90min on Twitter: @ 90min_DE
Leave a Reply