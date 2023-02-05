It would have been a premeditated ambush organized by the fans of the Red Star of Belgrade against a group of Roma supporters of the Fedayn. Audio and video are starting to appear on social media documenting what happened last night after the match against Empoli near Piazza Mancini, where two Giallorossi ultras were injured. The Serbian fans would have managed to take the flag of the Romanists who then chased their rivals.

One video in particular, shot from the window of one of the buildings on Piazza Mancini, shows Red Star fans, dressed in black and with batons in hand, as they flee. Not far away you can see the Romanists who gather and go to look for rivals. “Come on, let’s kill them” he hears.

Inter fans also took to the field on the episode, with the Curva Nord Milano issuing a press release, in which it speaks of “unworthy acts”, “an ambush carried out by many to the detriment of a few, playing on the absolute unpredictability of a gesture in the absence of a direct confrontation. It seems right to us to condemn this drift of senseless ultras behavior and which can dangerously shift the balance of the dynamics linked to rivalry, in a field that does not belong to us with rules devoid of values ​​such as Honor and Loyalty. We hope that this precedent does not stimulate emulations which, we repeat, have nothing to do with the ultras world in which we grew up.