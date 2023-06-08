Ultras of Ajaccio attack a child follower of Marseille with terminal cancer

The French Prosecutor’s Office hopes to quickly identify the three or four people that it estimates attacked Kenzo, an eight-year-old boy who was a follower of the olympique de

Marseille (OM) with brain cancer, and his family during the altercations of the match that this team played on Saturday against the Ajaccio.

After the meeting, corresponding to the 38th and last day of the league 1 and that ended with the defeat of Marseille by 1-0, a journalist from France 3 Córcega was attacked by Marseille fans in the surroundings of the stadium.

mom's words

The president of the fan group Orsi Ribelli He admitted this Sunday in the pages of the Corse Matin newspaper that “some individuals sitting in the Faedda tribune went up (to the box) and punched the father twice so that he would remove his shirt, before descending in uniform.”

After the match, the boy was able to spend at least a few minutes with one of his idols, the Marseille player Matteo Guendouzi.

Ultras from Ajaccio have attacked this 7-year-old boy who suffers from a brain tumor that affects his vision, and his father, and they burn the little boy’s shirt. Kenzo was happy because he was going to meet the Marseille players. WHAT THE FUCK OF A SUBSERER ARE YOU TO DO THIS? pic.twitter.com/zHMl7RO140 — Juan Miguel Garrido🔻🏳️‍🌈 (@JuanmiGG_News) June 6, 2023

“When we were in the box, we thought he was safe and he put on the Olympique shirt, my husband took him in his arms so he could see the players leave the field and then a dozen people assaulted us,” said the boy’s mother. .

And he sentenced: “They pushed my son and his face hit a railing of the seat. They punched my husband twice in the face, ripped off Kenzo’s shirt and went to burn it. They even spat on the food that we had there at our disposal ”.

